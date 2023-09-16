Blue Springs Fall Fun Festival runs through the weekend

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — The 54th annual Blue Springs Fall Fun Festival, located downtown on Main Street, runs through the weekend.

The carnival has moved to Main and 15th streets and runs through Sunday at 4 p.m. Vendor and craft booths are spread along the main strip from 8th Street to 15th Street.

Local organizations, churches and businesses have booths set up to raise money, whether it is sending Boy Scouts to camp or supporting small businesses. The long-time staple Timmy Burger booth is located at the corner of Main Street and 11th Street. Down the road, Whole in Bun is set up for the first time.

The parade ran for almost two hours Saturday morning. There is a car show on Sunday, the final day of the festival.

For all the details on parking, vendors and live music times, visit this website.