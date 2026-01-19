Blue Springs plans major downtown revitalization project starting this spring

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire .

Downtown Blue Springs is getting a major makeover this year as the city moves forward with a revitalization project aimed at transforming the long-neglected Main Street corridor.

The comprehensive renovation will include wider sidewalks, upgraded streetlights and a reconstruction of Main Street itself. The project was funded through a 2024 bond measure that set aside $5 million and represents the city's response to residents who have long called for improvements to the downtown area.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB Blue Springs Mayor Chris Lievsay

"This year we'll completely change the landscape of downtown," said Mayor Chris Lievsay.

The project will go out to bid in March, with construction expected to begin in May, according to Lievsay. Work will start on the 15th and Main Street intersection before expanding east, ending at Highway 7.

Local business owners are welcoming the changes. Kassie Jo Utt, who recently moved her bookstore Read and Rooted to a bigger downtown location, said she's excited about the improvements.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB KASSIE JO UTT, OWNER, READ AND ROOTED

"We are very excited about it," Utt said. "Hoping it brings more traffic. It will be great to have things outside."

The Main Street renovation is just part of the city's broader downtown development strategy. Blue Springs recently purchased a former church building at 15th and Main Street that has been closed for some time, as well as a parking lot and building off 11th Street. The city is seeking redevelopment ideas for both properties.

Lievsay said the transformation will be dramatic.

"Main will look entirely different by this time next year," Lievsay said.

The plans follow the city's 2025 Strategic Plan. The former lumber yard space will also be transformed into apartments. Flaherty & Collins plans to build 210 units, with first-floor commercial space to add to downtown's business makeup.

