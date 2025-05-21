Blue Springs pro-chicken group celebrates win after city council votes yes for backyard hens, ducks

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire.

For nearly two years, a group of Blue Springs residents has been working to change the city code to allow backyard hens and ducks. Monday night, their efforts paid off.

The Citizens of Blue Springs for Backyard Hens came together after Jen Cline said animal control took her pet ducks. She said at the time, she did not know Blue Springs didn’t allow ducks and hens. From there, Cline gathered others to change the city code.

“I didn't know I couldn't have them when I got them, because I purchased them at a local store just a couple of miles from my house. So I decided that we would just change the ordinance. I thought it would be simple. It wasn’t,” said Cline.

Valerie Schroth had a similar story. She said she moved to Blue Springs from Overland Park, where chickens are allowed, and started building a coop. It wasn’t until she started doing research that she realized she was about to break city code.

“I feel like it just didn't even pop into my head that it wouldn't be allowed here, everywhere else, allowed hens,” said Schroth, referencing adjacent cities.

So Schroth joined Cline, and so did Jennifer Irey and Adriane Hanzy.

“So I am a parent. I grew up on a farm. I grew up with animals, and raising animals was a big part of my childhood,” said Irey. So I just wanted that for my kids. I'm also the 4H club leader of the local 4H club, so I have a lot of kids that are interested in agriculture.”

“We were told, like Valerie said, maybe you should move somewhere else. That really upset me as a realtor, not only because my roots are here, but I help so many families, not only first-time homebuyers, but right now in this economy,” said Hanzy.

As previously mentioned, it was a nearly two-year fight. For these women and others, they want fowl for sustainability reasons or to have as pets. Since July 2023, the council has heard discussion or voted on backyard hens nine times.

There was also pushback. Residents against backyard hens are concerned about the potential for odor, noise, rodents, and some simply do not want to live next door to a chicken coop.

Now, Cline and the rest of the women said it is time to get busy and get people prepared for when the ordinance takes effect this September.

While further information about the permitting process hasn’t been released by the city, they extend an invitation to anyone interested in hens or ducks to join their Facebook page to learn more.