Blue Springs restaurant taking donations to help feed school-aged children this summer

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Sandy’s Restaurant in Blue Springs is joining with local efforts to feed kids this summer.

Since 2019, The Table and the Blue Springs School District have fed certain neighborhoods over the summer. The school district spokesperson said the district does not have the minimum number of free and reduced lunches to qualify for free summer lunches from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Sandy’s Restaurant is now helping the program by providing another meal each week. It is taking donations of food such as fruit snacks or granola bars to pair with its lunches or people can donate monetarily through the You Matter movement. General Manager Bobby Hines said he hopes to distribute 5,000 meals this summer.

"We do this for the kids… the bottom line is we're going to go into these places and they're going to come out and it’s, that's what it's about. It's about right there. It's not about all the work that has to be done. It's about whenever you hand those kids that meal, and then they're going to know we're going to be there every day and they're going to come back,” said Bobby Hines, General Manager.

Sandy’s Restaurant will handle one day a week. The Table, BSSD and others will deliver meals the other four days. Currently, they feed five neighborhoods that have been identified as in need.

You can donate to The Table through here.

You can donate to Sandy’s/You Matter Movement here.

The USDA has an online map of all free summer lunches. You can access that here.