Blue Springs School District's new Career Innovation Center nearing completion ahead of August opening

The Blue Springs School District's new Career Innovation Center is looking more and more like a state-of-the-art facility designed to prepare students for life after high school through hands-on, real-world learning experiences.

Built on the site of the former Freshman Center, the Career Innovation Center represents a significant investment in career-focused education. The facility was funded by a voter-approved $100 million bond passed in February 2024.

"To really see what it's like in high school before they decide what their next step is after high school, whether that's college, whether it's the workforce, whether it's apprenticeship, whatever it might be, we know that they're going to be able to get a head start as a result of these programs," said Andy Mayfield, director of the Career Innovation Center.

The new building will house multiple career pathways including culinary arts, aviation, teaching and education, gaming and technology, business, medical and health sciences, and professional studies.

While the building is new, the concept isn't foreign to Blue Springs students. For the past three years, students have had access to Career Innovation Center classes, giving them practical experience in their chosen fields.

Three current seniors shared how the program has prepared them for their futures:

Collin Larson, a business student, emphasized the practical nature of the curriculum.

"It's hands on learning. It's business coded. So we work with real companies to be able to help solve problems," Larson said.

Mason Booheister, enrolled in the teaching program, will graduate with valuable credentials and experience.

"So by the end of the semester, I'll have my sub certification. I'll be able to come in and come back into Blue Spring school district as a substitute whenever I need to. I'll have almost over 100 hours of in classroom experience, hands on with kids," Booheister said.

Delanie Ward, a nursing student, highlighted the clinical experience the program provides.

"We get to graduate with our CNAs. We've had over 100 hours of clinical over at St. Mary's medical resorts in the hospital for job shadowing," Ward said.

Although these seniors won't experience the new facility themselves, they recognize its value for future students.

The Career Innovation Center is scheduled to open in August, in time for the 2026-27 school year, providing Blue Springs Wildcats and Blue Springs South Jaguars with expanded opportunities for career preparation.

