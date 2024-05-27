Blue Springs water park delayed opening due to power outage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Blue Springs water park opening will be delayed on Monday due to a power outage.

The city announced Sunday night that power has not yet been restored to the Carson Ross Community Recreation Complex.

The complex was closed Sunday due to a power outage.

The power outage means the Blue Surf Bay Waterpark and Fieldhouse opening will be delayed until power can be restored.

Once power is restored, the Fieldhouse will be open, but the waterpark's opening will be delayed because the pools must be cleaned and recirculated.

The city will provide updates when available.

