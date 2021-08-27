Blue Valley School Board candidate withdraws from election

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blue Valley School Board candidate Christine White plans to withdraw from the election.

In a post on Facebook, White said she plans to focus on her medical practice and educating people on COVID-19.

It is too late for White to remove her name from the ballot, but she said that if she is elected, she will resign her position.

White wants to educate families on the importance of masking in school, a view she did not initially support.

"How to live in a pandemic has also divided communities," she wrote. "But we need to work together to rid COVID-19 and it’s [sic] variants from our society. And that starts with education. It is extremely important that our kids get to attend school in person, and wearing masks can ensure that occurs. That is why, with the arrival of new variants, my views on masks have changed."

White is a pediatrician and has four children of her own.