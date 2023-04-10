Bodies of Lotus band member, son recovered from Beaver Lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The bodies of a Kansas City father and son who went missing while kayaking at Beaver Lake near Fayetteville, Arkansas, have been recovered nearly a month after the pair disappeared, according to the Benton County, Arkansas, Sheriff’s Office.

“Our heart goes out to the family of Chuck and Charley Morris and we are thankful today that we can help bring closure,” the sheriff’s office posted on social media.

The pair went missing while kayaking on March 16.

Twenty-four days of recovery efforts later, Chuck (father) and Charley (son) Morris were recovered Sunday, April 9.

Authorities credit the use of an underwater ROV in a “challenging environment that exceeded depths of 180 (feet)” for locating the two in addition to the help of “resources from across the nation.”

Teams from Arkansas, Tennessee, Illinois, Oklahoma and Louisiana aided in recovery efforts.

Chuck Morris was a percussionist for the band Lotus. Since he and his son went missing, a family friend has organized a GoFundMe for the Morris family and the Lotus has been playing benefit concerts.

"While we are deeply grieving, we plan to celebrate Chuck and Charley's lives, our memories with them, and what they meant to so many people," the band posted March 21, when search efforts transitioned to recovery efforts.

In an update Sunday, the band shared a statement from the family as well as reshared information on how to support their immediate financial needs.

Lotus' next benefit will be held April 21 in Denver, Colorado.

