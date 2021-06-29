Body found in basement of Raytown home that exploded

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A body has been found in the basement of a home in Raytown after an explosion and fire Monday evening .

A spokesperson for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Kansas City said crews found the body Tuesday.

Once the structure is stable enough to go inside, they will recover the body and turn it over to the Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office for identification, the spokesperson said.

Multiple other people were injured in the explosion, which leveled part of the duplex in the 7400 block of Englewood Lane.

At least two of those injured were children.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the incident.

—