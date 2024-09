KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A boil advisory has been issued for several cities in eastern Jackson County.

Several water breaks and low pressure were reported Sunday, so Jackson County issued a boil advisory for residents in Buckner, Levasy and Sibley.

The Buckner break has been repaired but the others remain.

Residents are encouraged to boil their water for at least three minutes before consumption.

The boil advisory is recommended for the next three days.

