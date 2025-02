KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A boil water advisory has been issued for water customers in parts of Buckner and Sibley, Missouri.

City Administrator Joe Bobadilla said someone struck a fire hydrant Saturday night leading to a water main break and loss of pressure.

Impacted residents include those in the area of Neils Chiles Road to Lake City Road and those east of Sibley/BB Highway from Lake City Road to 24 Highway.

Bobadilla said residents of Sibley are also included in the boil water advisory.

—