Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Both directions of I-70 at I-635 in Kansas City, KS, closed this weekend

I70 at I635 KCK.png
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KC SCOUT
Interstate 635, Interstate 70 interchange in Kansas City, Kansas.
I70 at I635 KCK.png
Posted at 12:53 PM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 13:53:03-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Both directions of Interstate 70 at Interstate 635 in Kansas City, Kansas, will be closed starting Friday night for bridge demolition work.

The Kansas Department of Transportation plans to start closing down I-70 at 7 p.m. tonight. By 9 p.m. tonight, several ramps in the area will also be closed to traffic.

All roads are tentatively set to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, June 6.

The closure will allow crews to demolish a bridge deck at the I-70/I-635 interchange.

KDOT has made detour information available online and for motorists.

I70 Detours in KCK June 3_6.png
A map of detours provided by the Kansas Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock