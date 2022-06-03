Both directions of I-70 at I-635 in Kansas City, KS, closed this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Both directions of Interstate 70 at Interstate 635 in Kansas City, Kansas, will be closed starting Friday night for bridge demolition work.

The Kansas Department of Transportation plans to start closing down I-70 at 7 p.m. tonight. By 9 p.m. tonight, several ramps in the area will also be closed to traffic.

All roads are tentatively set to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, June 6.

The closure will allow crews to demolish a bridge deck at the I-70/I-635 interchange.

KDOT has made detour information available online and for motorists.

KDOT A map of detours provided by the Kansas Department of Transportation.

