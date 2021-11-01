Boulevard Brewing announces new brew in honor of the Kansas City Current

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Boulevard Brewing Company has created a new brew to honor the newly named Kansas City National Women's Soccer team — the Kansas City Current.

The beer is called Teal Rising, and it is a 4% ABV Proud Pilsner, according to a Boulevard news release.

Boulevard said that it will donate 10% of its Teal Rising proceeds to the Women's Intersport Network for Kansas City, an organization whose goal is to "empower the lives of girls and women through advocating and promoting the lifetime value of sports and fitness, while providing opportunities for participation and leadership development," according to the release.

“We are proud of what KC Current is doing for athletes, for fans, for women and for Kansas City," Ali Bush, Boulevard brand director, said. "The team is an inspiration to all of us at Boulevard. We toast this new brew to them, and to a bold, bright future.”

Boulevard described the beer as having "a crispy body, unwavering balance between hops and malts and a swift finish."

Teal Rising draft and 32oz crowlers will be available at the Tours & Rec Center Beer Hall starting on Monday at noon.