Boulevardia announces 2023 concert festival lineup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will headline the first day of Boulevardia with Surfaces headlining the second day when the music festival returns June 16-17 to Crown Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Boulevardia announced the lineup for the 2023 festival, which will include nearly five dozen performances.

Additional headliners slated for the main stage included The War and Treaty on Friday with Grandson, K. Flay and Big Freedia on Saturday.

Single-day tickets and weekend passes along with other special packages are on sale at the Boulevardia website .

Single-day tickets cost $35 through March 31 and the price goes up as the concert festival draws near.

The Kansas City Latin Jazz Orchestra will be among the other performers Friday, while Grand Marquis, Hembree and The Grisly Hands are among the bands slated for Saturday.

Courtesy of Boulevardia Boulevardia 2023 lineup

