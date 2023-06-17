Boulevardia is back for its 8th year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City's favorite music and beer festival, Boulevardia, is back for another year, bringing out thousands of people not only from the area, but the region as well.

The two-day event features attractions, food trucks, brews and lots of live local and national acts. It's become a tradition for many. Festival-goers told us why they keep coming back year after year.

"I just enjoy seeing the community come together," said local Adam Bertuglia. "That’s what it’s all about."

KANSAS CITY! Thank you for an incredible Friday night. We'll see you tomorrow. 🌛 pic.twitter.com/FuElCvoz9B — Boulevardia (@Blvdia) June 17, 2023

"Just the people, the energy, it’s just a good time," KC native Ezequiel Cabrera said.

All the fun is located adjacent to Union Station near Crown Center at Washington Square Park. It's a change some are still getting used to, as the event originated in the West Bottoms and has since made its way to the Stockyard and now its current location.

An event producer who's been with Boulevardia since the beginning said she wasn't sure about the change, but now she can't imagine it any other way.

"There’s just a lot of areas to, like, escape to," Jessica Rodgers said. "You can take a break and get air conditioned in the Crown Center shops. You can come back in, there’s a lot of different areas to explore, so I’m sold."

One new attraction is the Zero Proof Bar for those who don't want alcohol. It's stocked with non-alcoholic beverages for everyone to enjoy.

The event runs from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., June 16-17. Tickets can be found online.

