Boulevardia returns in 2022, organizers say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Boulevardia will make a return in 2022 for its seventh summertime festival, organizers said Tuesday.

The festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will take place June 17 and June 18 with several signature attractions, including the Ferris wheel, silent disco, makers’ market and music Boulevardia’s become known for.

The 2022 festival will take place on Grand Boulevard, throughout Crown Center and Washington Square Park.

Boulevardia previously inhabited the West Bottoms and Stockyard District.

The move was originally planned for the 2020 festival, and organizers will unveil the new look in 2022.

“After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, we are excited to bring Boulevardia back bigger and better than ever,” Trever Frickey, Boulevardia president, said. “We look forward to finally sharing our vision for the festival in its new location on Grand Boulevard and are eager to bring a fresh new flavor of Boulevardia to this venue.”

Among advantages in the new location is easy access to the Crossroads district, downtown area and the streetcar.

Organizers are working on the music lineup, which will include local, regional and national artists.

They are also putting together 2022’s Taps & Tastes lineup, which will feature select local breweries a restaurants.

Tickets will be on sale Dec. 15 for a 48-hour flash sale. All other tickets will be on sale in early 2022.

