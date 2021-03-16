Menu

Boulevardia cancels 2021 event, plans to return in 2022

Jason Gould - 41 Action News
Boulevardia moves to the Stockyards District
Posted at 11:36 AM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 12:36:49-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Boulevardia has been canceled for the second consecutive year in Kansas City, Missouri.

Boulevardia organizers announced the decision Tuesday morning, which comes amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Great strides have been made to overcome COVID-19 as a community,” organizers said Tuesday in a release. “But we've decided that moving forward with a festival this June would not allow us to put on the BEST Boulevardia the way we all know and love.”

Dubbed a “Kansas City urban street festival,” Boulevardia was slated to move to Grand Boulevard near Crown Center and Washington Square Park last summer before the seventh annual event.

It previously has taken place in the West Bottoms and the Stockyards District.

Boulevardia plans to return in 2022.

“When Boulevardia comes back, we want it to be the best celebration possible for our citizens, artists, partners, staff, and the entire Kansas City community,” organizers said. “With that in mind, we're focusing our efforts on ensuring our 2022 pop-up party nation is the best one yet. Boulevardia will be back when ALL of you can join us.”

