Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater KC offers free services over winter break

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City is opening its doors to families for free over winter break.

On weekdays from Dec. 19 to Jan. 4, parents can leave their children at one of six club locations for free from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. This offer fills the gap in child care when children would normally be in school and parents at work.

The Boys and Girls Clubs calls the event its 12 Days of Club’n. Staff members will supervise children and provide access to pools, gymnasiums, holiday-themed activities and field trips. Clubs will also feed children.

While the event is free, Boys and Girls Clubs asks parents to register in advance. Registration is available in-person at a Boys and Girls Clubs location or on the organization’s website .

Organizers said the event was so popular in its first year, in 2021 , they had to bring it back. The free offer is especially valuable this year as inflation has impacted the price of child care.

“We are definitely a community partner, so we want to do whatever we can to make sure we’re engaged with our families, understand the challenges they face and provide a safe place for their children to come and have a good time,” said Waymond King, senior director of operations and programs.

The offer is available for children ages five to 18. The Boys and Girls Clubs operates facilities in Olathe, Kansas City, Kansas, Independence and Kansas City, Missouri.

