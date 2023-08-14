‘Brave, selfless, honorable’: Funeral speakers remember Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — “We long for life the way it was, but then you realize that this is real — life has changed,” said Westside Family Church Pastor Brad Norman, who opened fallen Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald’s funeral.

Over one week ago, Oswald died after being shot in the line of duty.

Monday, those who knew him best shared stories of his service and memories they’ll never forget as the community mourns his loss.

“Love shows up”

Westside Family Church Pastor Brad Norman speaks at funeral of fallen police officer Jonah Oswald

Pastor Norman opened funeral services by extending his condolences “today, tomorrow, next week, next month and next year” as the community processes the loss of the 29-year-old officer.

“As we ask the question why? Why was such a young, promising, budding life taken from us so early? As we wrestle with this pain and this loss, we realize that many questions on this side of Heaven go unanswered,” Norman said.

Norman then prayed over the crowd to embrace their emotions and be present while celebrating “Jonah’s beautiful life.”

“He was my brother”

'He was my brother': Lawrence police officer Victor Buitrago remembers Jonah Oswald

“Jonah Oswald: husband, father, friend, police officer, leader; he was brave, selfless, honorable, respectable, talented and skilled,” Ofc. Victor Buitrago said of the fallen officer.

Buitrago choked back tears and softly wiped his eyes as he recalled moments of “one of the greatest friendships I’ve ever received.”

The two formed a close bond because of their shared passion for serving and fierce love for their families. The bond soon led to them spending countless hours together outside of work.

One of their most memorable times together involved a McRib and a parking lot.

“It showed me how simple of a man he was,” Buitrago said. “He just wanted to be around his friends and family — people that he cherished. That's what meant the world to him. And I'm honored to have been a part of that memory.”

From smoking cigars together to melting silver and reshaping it to craft practical knives, playing the piano, playing video games and embarking on a fitness journey, Buitrago said there were “no words to describe the amount of talent and skill Jonah possessed.”

But what he will remember most about his friend is the way he loved life and “gave without thinking twice.”

“I would encourage everybody to take the time to understand how Jonah lived his life and the way he went about it — I promise you won’t be disappointed,” he said. “He made me a better man. … He was young, but boy, he was ahead of his years.”

“Jonah was a hero”

'Jonah is a hero': Fairway Chief of Police J.P. Thurlo reflects on the service of fallen officer Jonah Oswald

Fairway Police Department Chief J.P. Thurlo said he will always remember his officer for being bright, funny “and most of all, brave.”

“His heart was so bright, it radiated through his badge,” Thurlo said.

He recalled moments when he was most proud of Oswald and the man, father and officer he had become.

Despite Oswald’s intense dedication to calorie counting and “trying not to eat sweets,” Thurlo joked, he was loved widely. So hearing the call that Oswald was involved in an incident Aug. 6 was crippling to the chief.

“There are no words to describe it,” Thurlo said. “The emotions I was feeling. See I got that worst call that day, no chief wants to get it.”

Thankful he had one last opportunity to see Oswald, Thurlo recalled holding the officer’s hand tightly and telling him, “Jonah, you did good.”

“Injustice has not won”

Garden City Police Chaplain, pastor Nathan Sheridan addresses community at funeral for Fairway police officer Jonah Oswald

To close the service, Garden City Police Chaplain Nathan Sheridan shared scriptures Oswald's wife, Hannah, wanted to share. His message was of strength and finding solace even in the darkest of days.

"You will make it through this moment, you will make it through the days ahead," Sheridan said. "He has not left you, nor has he abandoned you. Injustice has not won, and death does not have the final victory."

Supporting the Oswald family

KSHB Funeral for Fairway police officer Jonah Oswald

Anyone who would like to support the Oswald family can do so via the resources listed HERE.

