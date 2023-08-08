Fundraiser established for family of fallen Fairway police officer Jonah Oswald

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police Tuesday announced information about how members of the public can help support the family of fallen Fairway police officer Jonah Oswald.

Donations are now being accepted through the Public Safety Credit Union through an online portal.

Oswald’s family will receive 100% of donations made in his honor.

Donations can also be made in person at one of several Public Safety Credit Union locations across the Kansas City area.

“On behalf of Fairway Police Chief J.P. Thurlo and the Fairway Police Department, the City of Fairway would like to express its true appreciation of the outpouring of support and condolences regarding officer Oswald’s death,” the city said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

Oswald was shot and critically injured as part of a police response Sunday morning that started at a QuikTrip in Lenexa and ended at a QuikTrip in Mission.

Despite emergency medical treatment, Oswald died from his injuries late Monday night at the University of Kansas Hospital.

Officers from surrounding agencies escorted Oswald’s body to the funeral home, where arrangements are pending.

Also Tuesday, the Fairway Police Department released an updated thin blue line Fairway Police badge with Oswald’s badge number, 5801.

