Kansas City-area community honors fallen Fairway police officer Jonah Oswald

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City-area community is honoring and remembering fallen Fairway police officer Jonah Oswald, 29, who died from injuries suffered in a shootout Sunday morning in Mission, Kansas.

Fairway Chief of Police J.P. Thurlo announced Monday that Oswald, who served with the department for four years, passed away.

"We will remember him as a warm-hearted individual whose hard work and passion touched the lives of many," Thurlo shared with the community.

Oswald was shot at the QuikTrip located at 4700 Lamar Ave. in Mission, after Lenexa police pursued two vehicle theft suspects. The suspects ran inside the QuikTrip, and a team of authorities from multiple agencies entered the business to arrest the individuals.

A shootout occurred, and one suspect, 40-year-old Shannon Wayne Marshall of Ashland City, Tennessee, was killed by gunfire. The other suspect, 32-year-old Andrea Rene Cothran, of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, was taken into custody uninjured and faces three felony charges.

Oswald was transported to an area hospital in critical condition before succumbing to his injuries.

Community members began leaving flowers honoring Oswald for his service and sacrifice outside of the Fairway Police Department early Tuesday morning.

Taylor Hemness/KSHB

"We are heartbroken for officer Jonah Oswald," the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department shared in a statement. "Your sacrifice and service will always be remembered."

Oswald leaves behind a wife and two young children.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, brothers and sisters in blue, and the Fairway community," said the Kansas Highway Patrol, one agency involved in the incident.

Independence, Overland Park, Kansas City, Kansas, Lee's Summit and Olathe police, among other agencies, offered condolences to those nearest to Oswald.

"God Bless this hero," the Johnson County Sheriff's Office stated.

Oswald's body was escorted from the University of Kansas Hospital Monday night.

"Earlier tonight our motor officer had the somber duty to assist numerous agencies move the late Officer Oswald from KU Hospital to the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office in Olathe," the Claycomo Police Department shared.

Courtesy Claycomo Police Department Law enforcement from several agencies helped to escort the body of fallen Fairway Police officer Jonah Oswald on Aug. 7 from the University of Kansas Hospital.



QuikTrip Corporate Communications Manager Aisha Jefferson said the company appreciates the assistance of police and will continue to work closely with law enforcement as the investigation continues.

"We are saddened by the tragic event that took place on Sunday," Jefferson said. "We will continue to take necessary and appropriate measures to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees, customers and communities we serve."

Details for funeral plans for Oswald have not yet been announced.

