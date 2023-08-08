Watch Now
VIDEO | Officers escort body of fallen Fairway police officer Jonah Oswald from hospital

Officers from across Kansas City gathered to escort the body of Fairway police officer Jonah Oswald from the University of Kansas Hospital Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
Posted at 10:01 PM, Aug 07, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Law enforcement from several agencies helped to escort the body of fallen Fairway Police officer Jonah Oswald Monday night from the University of Kansas Hospital.

Earlier Monday night, Fairway Chief of Police J.P. Thurlo announced that Oswald had died from injuries sustained in a shooting Sunday morning at the Mission QuikTrip near Interstate 35 and Mission Road.

Thrulo said Oswald, 29, had served the City of Fairway for four years, and leaves behind a wife and two children.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

