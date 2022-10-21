Breast Cancer Awareness Month through the eyes of a stage 4 patient

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and pink has nearly become just as synonymous with the month as Halloween decorations.

The American Cancer Society says the messaging is working. Since 1989, breast cancer death rates have dropped by more than 40%.

But that pink can also be challenging for patients fighting the disease.

Last year, KSHB 41 News introduced viewers to Kathryn Sanfle , a teacher battling stage four breast cancer. She's no longer teaching, but she is still battling.

Recalling what this month means to her, Sanfle says at this time in 2021, she didn't think she'd still be alive one year later.

"A lot has changed in the last year,” Sanfle said. “I am officially medically retired. I’m now a full-time stay-at-home mom, full-time cancer-patient-appointment attendee."

Sanfle says she feels worse more often now, so she conserves her energy for what is most important to her.

"It's the little things that I want to do now," Sanfle said. "I try not to live every day as a 'cancery' day all day."

Living with stage 4 cancer requires compartmentalization, which is partially why she says October is a challenging month.

“I remember my first October and being in a checkout line, and them saying, ‘Do you want to donate money? Here's a pink ribbon,’” Sanfle said. “And it knocked the wind out of me. It's just kind of everywhere right now."

Ashton Wells with Kansas City's chapter of the American Cancer Society explains balancing the weight of pink messaging and the knowledge of struggles for people like Sanfle.

"I have people in my life who celebrate this month, who love this month, who are all about sharing their story because they want to help other people,” Wells said. “And then I have people in my life who are like, ‘This is a lot for me. And this is not my favorite month.’"

Rebecca Buell with the National Breast Cancer Foundation says all of those reactions are OK.

“Some just don't like it. They don't want to see it anymore," Buell said. "After they’re diagnosed, they don't want to do anything. Some are out at every race they can go to, every walk and buying all the (pink) products. Whatever works for you, whatever can help you.”

Sanfle says she struggles with the term “awareness” and exactly what it should look like in October, as well as the rest of the year.

"Everyone should not know what cancer treatment looks like on the daily for cancer patients, that's not what the public needs," Sanfle said. “When I was initially diagnosed, I didn't know that if and when my cancer came back as stage 4, which is where I am now, I will be on chemotherapy for the rest of my life. I think most people don't know that.

"I struggle with the exploitation of like 'Save the Boobs.' My boobs were gone long ago. Save my life. I can deal with the pink t-shirts and rhinestones all over the place, as long as there's a significant amount of money being raised for research. And there really truly is during the month of October."

Sanfle, Wells and Buell echoed the same sentiment: if people truly want to help in October, do more than just wear or buy pink. Instead, find an organization or group that is clear in its goals and how it spends its money when it comes to fighting breast cancer.

Here are some other organizations where you can begin your search: