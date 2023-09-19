Bridge inspection to impact traffic on Centennial Bridge in Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Getting across the state line in the Northland will get tricky later this week when the Kansas Department of Transportation closes lanes on Kansas 92 for a biannual inspection of the Centennial Bridge.

The bridge, which spans the Missouri River and connects Leavenworth, Kansas, to Platte County, Missouri, will be reduced to one lane with a flagging operation for east- and westbound traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Wednesday, Sept. 20, and continuing through Monday, Sept. 25.

The closure will be from U.S. 73/Kansas 7/Fourth Street in Leavenworth east to the Missouri 45 Spur.

Crews will completely close that section of road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, so motorists are advised to expect delays and plan accordingly or seek an alternate route.

The bridge inspection work is weather-dependent.

More than 14,300 vehicles cross the bridge, which is the only river crossing in a 38-mile stretch, each day.

KDOT is building a new Centennial Bridge, which is expected to open in 2029.

—