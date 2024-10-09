'Bright Futures Harrisonville' program creates student bonds with community role models

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. Share your story idea with Ryan.

—

Students at McEowen Elementary are one leg of the Harrisonville School District's Bright Futures program.

Natalie Johnson's fourth grade students partner with the Harrisonville Culver's restaurant to create a network of role models outside the classroom.

"The kids are so excited when they see these adults out in the community; it just gives them a more positive adult role model," Johnson said.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Natalie Johnson, 4th Grade Teacher at McEowen Elementary School in Harrisonville, Missouri.

The partnership between Cuvlers and Johnson's classroom has grown.

Johnson says students entering sixth grade this year exude excitement when they see the Culver's partners in the hallway.

"It allows them communication skills, and it brings them out of their shell," she said. "They start ordering their own food and how to socialize with adults that they maybe aren’t so familiar with — It’s getting them to grow up a little bit."

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB McEowen Elementary student wearing "Curd Nerd" glasses for National Cheese Curd day, celebrated October 15.

Connor Harnett is the owner of the Culver's in Harrisonville.

On monthly visits to McEowen Elementary, he's accompanied by restaurant Culver's general manager Marie Arnold.

"Being part of a large organization, it gives us the ability to have a large reach and be involved in the community," Harnett said. "It’s our responsibility to give back to the community, and if we don’t do that, I feel like we’re sitting on our hands."

Hartnett took Arnold under his wing, encouraging her to enter a peer ownership program through the company.

Since she was 17 years old, Arnold worked her way through the ranks of a Culver's restaurant.

In November, she will complete company training to become its newest owner.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Connor Harnett, Owner of Harrisonville Culvers and Marie Arnold, General Manager of Harrisonville Culvers, present to McEowen Elementary students on Tuesday.

"I think a lot of people see from the outside is people reaching the summit or their goal," Hartnett said. "What they don’t see is all the hard work or hours put in to reach their goals today."

Arnold said she constantly sees the impact the program has.

"One of the kids came up to me when we were done today and said, 'My dream is I want to work at Culvers; I want to be a part of this and see where it takes me,'" Arnold said. "You don’t anticipate getting that out of them."

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Students eating Culvers Cheese Curds.

Culver's meets with McEowen students once each month for an hour.

This year, Culvers taught them how to play kickball and on Tuesday, they made butter burgers through an online teaching platform.

Students received a cup of Culver's cheese curds and curd nerd glasses in honor of National Cheese Curd Day celebrated on Oct. 15.

"Just the fact that they come in looking for us at the store or in the community is rewarding," Arnold said. "We’re here and creating a positive relationship with them."

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Marie Arnold

Bright Futures Harrisonville is continuing its search for community partnerships. For more information on how to get involved, click here.

—

