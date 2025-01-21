Brio Italian Grille bids 'addio' to Country Club Plaza location

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The remaking of the Country Club Plaza continued Monday with the closure of Brio Italian Grille.

The restaurant, long a staple at the northwest corner of J.C. Nicols and Pennsylvania, no longer shows up on the website of locations.

A sign posted on the front door of the restaurant reads, “Sorry, this location has closed. Thank you for your patronage over the years. It was our pleasure serving you.”

It’s the latest in a continued recycling of stores and shops on the Plaza, which came under the HP Village ownership group in the summer of 2024.

HP Village Management says local food, street construction coming to Country Club Plaza

