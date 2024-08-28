Brookside Charter School launches new virtual learning program for students

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Brookside Charter School is piloting a virtual learning program that is one of its kind in Kansas City.

“We've learned all these years later is that the students that are still with us are with us for a reason and they thrive," said Principal Leslie Correa. "There are some students that this worked really well for and due to whatever circumstances and environments are going on, they have the right to get that same really great education.”

The synchronous virtual program is offered to students in the Kansas City Public School from first through eight grade. Correa who helped start the program said it's unlike the ones that were offered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Students are with us all day with a teacher, but they're learning what they would learn if they were in person," said Correa.

This new approach comes after they saw a growing need from families and students.

“I feel like Kansas City students, they deserve that great education from our staff, but all the students in Missouri, if they want virtual instruction, I want them to have that option of a high quality, culturally relevant education with live teachers and live support," said Correa.

It's a change for educators like Tina Duvall who are used to teaching in-person.

“The biggest thing that I always think about is they're not sitting right next to me," said Duvall.

Students in the virtual academy are still learning the same curriculum as the other students who are in-person learning.

“I feel like this just opens up a whole new world. Plus, I mean, everything's technology nowadays," said Duvall.

The program also allows teachers to connect even closer with the student's families.

"We're online also we're in the house with their families. Like I learned, I fell in love with it because I learned so much about their families," said Duvall.

The program highlights a new trend in education, principal Correa said they want to give students the best education whether that's in-person or online.

"What we've learned through COVID is that the box that education has always been in doesn't have to be a box. And meeting the needs of our students should always be the number one priority."

Click here to learn more about the program .

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon.

