Brookside Warm-Up Parade Postponed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After two years of cancellations due to the pandemic, the Brookside Warm-Up Parade will postpone one more week to avoid Saturday’s chilly forecast and snow.

Marking their 40th parade, it will now take place Saturday, March 19th at 1 p.m.

Organizers hope a much warmer forecast will help provide a more enjoyable time for the community without canceling for a third year. The parade typically draws thousands to the route that winds through the Kansas City neighborhood and shops.

For decades, dancers from O’Riada Manning Academy of Irish Dance have led the parade.

Joseph Manning started there as a student almost 30 years ago. Now he owns the studio in Mission, Kansas, and has traveled the world dancing, competing and judging.

“Brookside parade was the first thing I actually did in this school,” he said.

Family photos from decades ago show some of his early parade performances. He said getting his students back in parades this year feels good.

“It’s not the same, like the party didn’t happen for two years, so it’s good to be back," he said.

His students agreed.

“Just to see all the smiles and everyone so happy and it’ll be nice to see that again this year after so long,” Millie Byerley said.

The eighth grader will dance in the parade. She said she has been dancing for nine years.

Manning gave KSHB 41 News anchor Lindsay Shively a quick dance lesson. She’s no pro yet, but Manning said they also teach adults who often learn it and love it quickly.