Brother mourns death of sibling, 15-year-old Piper High School student

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, family is mourning the loss of 15-year-old Asia Leeann Green, who died after suffering a medical emergency April 24 at Piper High School.

Asia experienced cardiac arrest during class and was rushed to Children’s Mercy Hospital, where she passed away Sunday.

Her brother, David Stewart, described her as “perfect” and reflected on their close relationship.

John Batten David and Asia

“She called me Bubba. She's never called me by my name,” Stewart said, illustrating the bond they shared since their mother’s death eight years ago.

David, who stepped up as a brother and father figure after their mother’s passing, recounted their cherished memories.

“We shared everything together, we did everything,” Stewart said, now left with only those memories.

David Stewart Asia Leeann Green

As a tribute to Asia, David has a tattoo that serves as a memorial to her lively and quirky personality.

“She was joyful, funny, goofy, and sneaky,” he said.

The Cardinal holds special significance for the Stewart family, symbolizing hope and spiritual connection.

“We like to imagine the spirits in our family as Cardinals. It helps,” David explained.

While visiting a park that she wished to visit, the first thing David saw was a Cardinal on a statue; a sign he interpreted as Asia being at peace.

“Even though she never got to be here, she’s here right now,” he said.

In light of Asia’s passing, Piper High School Principal Dr. Justin Bogart sent a letter to families and staff, offering support and condolences.

“Our hearts are heavy as we grieve this unimaginable loss,” Bogart wrote. “On behalf of our entire district, we extend our deepest sympathies to the student’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.”

Stewart wants to start a foundation in Asia's honor to raise awareness and provide resources for heart health in schools.

