Brothers found guilty in 2022 double murder in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury found two men guilty Tuesday for their roles in a double murder in November 2022.

On Nov. 22, 2022, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting near East 28th Street and Prospect Avenue.

Two male victims, Leerick Kelley and Montez Mack, were found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

Marques D. Smith, who was 20 at the time, and Marquan D. Smith Jr., who was 18 at the time, were charged on Nov. 23, 2022.

Marques D. Smith, now 24, was found guilty Tuesday of two counts of second-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

Marquan D. Smith Jr., now 22, was also found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

The pair of brothers are both set for sentencing at 3 p.m. Dec. 11.

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