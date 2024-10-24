Buck O’Neil Bridge project to close NB US 169 at 9 p.m. Thursday for traffic switch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews with the Buck O’Neil Bridge project will close the northbound lanes of U.S. 169 Highway on Thursday to switch traffic to the newly completed northbound bridge.

Work on the traffic switch will begin at 9 p.m. Thursday and continue until 3 p.m. Friday, according to a press release from the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Kansas City District.

Since January, drivers have been going northbound on what will be the southbound lanes of the new bridge.

Southbound traffic must continue using the I-29/I-35 detour until approximately December. Drivers should also take that route or other alternate routes during the traffic switch.

Both bridge structures will not be open to pedestrians until December.

Here are additional closures drivers can expect during the traffic shift:



5th St. at Wyandotte St.

Independence Ave. at Wyandotte St.

NB Broadway Blvd. at 6th St.

Ramp from WB I-70 to 5th St.

Lane closures include:

Left lane closure on NB Broadway Blvd. at 6th St.

Right lane closure on WB I-70 from Delaware St. to Wyandotte St.

Lane closure (through lane) on Independence Ave. at Wyandotte St.

Left turn lane closure (both left turn lanes) on 6th St. at Broadway Blvd.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in September to celebrate the impending completion of the multi-year bridge project. Crews broke ground on the new bridge in 2021 and construction is scheduled to be completed on time, at the end of 2024.

—