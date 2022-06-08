Buckner residents cleanup damage after EF-2 tornado touches down nearby

BUCKNER, Mo. — Downed trees and tree limbs were a common sight from storms strong enough to produce tornadoes early Wednesday morning near Buckner .

“I first got an alert on my phone," Brion Little, a Buckner resident, said. “The hail came. The winds. Also, visibility was very poor at this time.”

Little was driving in the middle of the storm when it rolled through and adds he wasn't concerned.

“I ride on faith," Little said. "I’m a strong believer in faith.”

Hours after the storm, cleanup was underway, but power was out for many residents like Little.

Some people relied on generators to keep their homes powered. Others like Little, relied on generosity.

“We drink bottles of water, instead of tap water," Little said. "Family members have brought us bag of ice. We’re pretty good. We have no inconvenience at all."

