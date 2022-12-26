'Buddy the Elf' spreads Christmas cheer throughout Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's almost uncanny how similar David Babcock and Will Ferrell look. Almost like twins.

"People would start saying, 'Hey, your dad looks like Will Ferrell,'" the Marshall, Missouri, native said. "Look at this face, right?"

Almost 10 years ago, Babcock competed in an impersonation contest as Ron Burgundy and won. Since then, he's taken on other characters the actor is famous for, like Ricky Bobby. But one character specifically, really gets the people going: Buddy the Elf.

"It’s almost like Jim Carrey and the mask," Babcock compared. "As soon as he puts the mask on, he’s a different guy."

Babcock bounces around the nation impersonating the Christmas character, made famous from the 2003 move, Elf.

However, his work doesn't stop at events. Babcock works to visit hospitals and helps local charities, too. More recently, helping Variety KC surprise a family with an ability van.

"I mean, it’s emotional," Babcock said. "It’s just like pure love and joy kind of wrapped in a bundle."

His skill has even led him to go viral on social media, specifically TikTok, collaborating with influencer Brent Rivera. The two can be seen frolicking around New York City, similar to Ferrell's character in the movie, hopping along the sidewalk, trying to figure out escalators, searching for Santa Clause, and doling out hugs and selfies. Babcock also offers Cameo's.

"[One boy] screamed, 'Is that you Buddy? Ahhh!' And he came running up to me," Babcock said. "It’s like that about every 2 or 3 minutes all day long."

And it's those reactions from kids and smiles from strangers that he loves the most.

"Bringing some fictional thing alive for somebody who, that’s really their favorite thing in the world, and that really is Buddy the Elf," Babcock said. "How could I not go do that? If I could do that every day I would go do that."

