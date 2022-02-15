Buffalo children's hospital donates pennants to Children's Mercy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As a thank you to Kansas City Chiefs' fans for donating nearly $500,000, Oishei Children's Hospital has donated 300 pennants to Children's Mercy Hospital patients.

During the AFC Divisional round, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills in overtime after a shocking 13-second drive by quarterback Patrick Mahomes to tie the game.

In honor of the 13-second drive, Chiefs fans began donating in $13 increments to Oishei Children's Hospital's Patricia Allen Fund, named after Bills quarterback Josh Allen's grandmother.

As the donation trend went viral online, people began making $17 donations, Allen's number, as well as $32 donations, which combined Mahomes' and Allen's jersey numbers.

The pennants that were donated to Children's Mercy patients say "sportsmanship always wins," along with the date of the Chiefs v. Bills 2022 playoff game.

Children's Mercy patients also received a show Tuesday where they talked with a patient in Buffalo, and they all answered Chiefs and Bills trivia questions.

Hospital leaders at Children's Mercy also received Buffalo sponge candy.