Buffalo State Pizza expands to Kauffman Stadium, announces 'The Royal Q' pizza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Buffalo State Pizza announced Sunday it is expanding to Kauffman Stadium at the start of the Kansas City Royals' 2024 season.

The New York-style pizza shop — which operates in Kansas City, Missouri, and Overland Park — will open two locations at the K.

Royals fans can purchase 10-inch personal pizzas at both locations, just as Buffalo State serves at its shop in the Kansas City International Airport single terminal.

One location in the K will offer cheese or pepperoni pizzas, while the other will cook up customizable pizzas and a new specialty pizza: The Royal Q.

The Royal Q has barbecue sauce, roasted smoked chicken, black olives, red onions and mushrooms.

