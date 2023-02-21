Buffalo State Pizza excited to open location inside new single terminal at KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many businesses are getting ready for their grand opening at the new single terminal at the Kansas City International Airport.

For 10 years, Philippe Lechevin has been working with the same ingredients to bring great pies to Kansas City at Buffalo State Pizza.

“It’s always take a lot of time and diligence, but it’s been a fun experience," Lechevin said.

After getting a call from officials with KCI, he’s now cutting into something new for travelers, opening his third location inside the new terminal.

“It is very exciting because we are at the door of the city either going out, or coming in,” Lechevin said.

Although Buffalo State Pizza is expanding, they’re making small changes specific to their menu at the new terminal.

“So it’s going to be a one size. It’s going to be a personal pizza, which is about nine to 10 inches — it’s going to be to go as well,” Lechevin said. “We do have 17 specialties on the menu here in Kansas City. And so we are going to have only five specialties (at the KCI location), but they are going to build their own, so same thing — the sky is going to be the limit.”

Lechevin says after about a year of tossing some ideas around, he’s excited bringing a local flavor to an international stage.

“It’s easy to find a chain you know, but when it’s a place you don’t know, it’s like 'Oh, let’s try this out,” Lechevin said.

One week away from opening, Lechevin said he’s asking people to stay hungry and be patient as this will be a new take off for everyone

“I”m sure it’s going to be some missteps on the way, but just to be patient with us and we are going to figure out to make it much smoother,” he said.

