'Build memories together': City of Edgerton opens $8M community space

EDGERTON, Kan. — The city of Edgerton is opening its first community space this weekend.

The Greenspace which has been in the works for nearly two years is finally opening its doors.

"We’re excited. I mean this has been a 18 month project just in the construction. We’re excited to finally open up the doors and you know the community utilizes the space like it was designed," said Levi Meyers Parks and Recreation Director.

The $8 million facility features a splash pad and outdoor stage, a gymnasium with basketball, pickleball, and volleyball court options, a fitness room, and community meeting rooms.

"Super exciting if you really think about it, this building is now opening in 2025. If you look at downtown Edgerton, the previous brick building was built in 1906 so this is new to the community," said Mayor Donald Roberts.

The facility will also be the site for many future events happening in Edgerton. Mayor Roberts said it was made for the community to have a place to gather all under one roof.

"It’s a great opportunity for the community to come together and be a community and trying to get together," said Mayor Roberts. " We have a storm shelter in here, so even in bad times this is a place where the community will be in during the good and bad times, but we build memories together.

There will be a ribbon cutting starting at 10 a.m. where city leaders are inviting the community to get a first glance at the facility.

