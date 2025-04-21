'Build off his life': KC independent Catholic church mourns Pope Francis, celebrates his inclusivity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the world mourns the life and legacy of Pope Francis, Catholics across Kansas City are reflecting on his push for inclusion and acceptance within the faith.

“The church can't distance itself from the people,” said Father Taylor Tracy, of Christ the King Independent Catholic Church in Kansas City, Missouri. “We are the people, and the people are the church.”

One of the most nuanced points of Francis' ruling was his approval of blessings for same-sex marriages.

“I remember watching as a gay Catholic and seeing him appear with those big glasses on the balcony when he was announced as the next Pope,” Tracy said.

As part of the LGBTQ+ community, Tracy said that’s just one of the many communities his church's doors are open to.

“Let's welcome the refugee and the stranger,” he said. “Let's lift up the marginalized and the oppressed. You know, these are the things that we're simply called to do.”

Like many Catholics, he shared what will stick with him when he thinks of Francis’ legacy.

“We can build off his life, and we can continue to be that church that opens wide the doors and lets all people in and welcomes them,” he said.

Tracy said he hopes everyone is as inspired by Francis' humanity as they are by his leadership.

“You will also find Christ in the food pantry line. You will find Christ in the bar. You will find Christ at the AA meetings. You will find Christ at the coffee shop,” he said.

