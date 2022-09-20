Bus driver cited for careless driving after Smithville bus overturns in crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of a school bus that overturned in a crash while 30 Horizon Elementary School students were on board has been cited with careless and imprudent driving.

The traffic citation comes after an investigation from the Traffic Safety Unit with the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

After reviewing on-board bus video, speaking to the driver and witnesses and analyzing the scene of the crash, the sheriff's office determined that the 40-year-old bus driver was momentarily distracted during the Sept. 12 crash on Mt. Olivet Road near Smithville, Missouri.

Deputies say that the driver was momentarily distracted, before going off the side of the roadway and overcorrecting, which led to the bus landing on its side in the crash.

Two children and the driver were taken to an area hospital, and all were released the same day. The students on the bus were between the ages of 5 to 12, the sheriff's office said.