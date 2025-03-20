Bus riders voice their concerns about KCATA bus route cuts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCATA says once Kansas City finalizes its budget, they will be facing a serious budget shortfall.

Kansas City’s proposed budget would allocate $71 million dollars to KCATA. This is a slight increase from last year’s budget, but still not enough to fill the gap. KCATA says they still need about $32 million.

KCATA is a separate entity from the city, but Kansas City is their biggest contract.

A few options to fix the gap could mean cutting 13 bus routes and laying off 171 workers. These options concern riders for themselves, and drivers.

“I’d have to find a closer job because I live on the Missouri side and I'm going to the Kansas side,” said rider Alecia Sharpe.

KSHB Kiness Shorter

Another rider, Kiness Shorter, said about bus drivers, “We need them more than you think we do. I think they’re most people who know everything about the city, they know how to get you from A to B. They just have to do their job, without money they can’t do their job right.”

A new proposal introduced last night would give KCATA enough money to keep all routes and staffing as is for six months. After that, it’s unclear what happens in November.

That's a concern for riders who need it, like Shorter.

“Without the bus, I have nothing. This is the way people get around that’s cheaper,” said Shorter. “We need a bus, you know, for transportation, and we need bus drivers. Without that we have nothing.”

KSHB Wesley Jensen

“People need to get around and I think that would limit people’s ability to look for work or to get resources if they can’t get on the bus,” said rider Wesley Jensen.

A lot of people who rely on the bus will be hoping to hear more about a solution.