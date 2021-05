KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s race day at the Kansas Speedway.

The Buschy McBusch Race 400 will start at 2pm in KCK. This is essentially a sold out event.

There are a few things you should know before the race starts. Face masks are required at all times. Fans will be socially distanced when it comes to seating, as it’s 30 percent occupancy inside the speedway.

Parking lots open up at 11am. There is no fan zone due to COVID-19 rules.

The race airs on FS1.