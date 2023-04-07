Business owners vow to rebuild after fire in Midtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Business owners are trying to salvage what's left of their establishments after a fire destroyed multiple businesses Thursday night in Kansas City, Misosuri.

The fire broke out after 9 p.m. Thursday night and spread to numerous businesses on Broadway Boulevard near 39th Street.

On Friday, charred remains of the establishments were left behind as business owners sifted through the rubble.

One of the destroyed businesses is West 25 Boutique.

“This is my livelihood. I have five children at home to take care of, so it’s meant a lot to me," said Elaysha Moore, owner of West 25 Boutique.

Moore opened her business at the Broadway Boulevard location in 2015.

"It’s not just material things that we lost, it was the time we put in and the work behind it," Moore said.

Another business destroyed in the fire was Grimm Tattoo.

"I don’t know how to just lay down and die yet. I don’t even feel sick. This is the beginning. This is where we start," said Wes Grimm, owner of Grimm Tattoo.

Grimm said his business was open and he heard calls for help next door when the fire broke out.

"My personnel ran over there with our fire extinguishers and extinguished them, but the fire was too far out of control by then and the smoke was so heavy we couldn’t even salvage anything," he said.

No injuries were reported in the fire. KCFD said an investigation is underway to determine what caused the blaze and a spokesperson added they're working with KCPD to find answers.

Meanwhile, business owners like Moore have set up GoFundMe accounts to raise money to rebuild.

