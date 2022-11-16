Businesses gearing up for shoppers as shoppers plan holiday budgets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the holiday season is just around the corner, businesses are gearing up for shoppers and shoppers are turning their focus to their holiday budgets.

At the Waldo Greenhouse, it's out with the old and in with the new.

The owner, Cara Mullen is transforming her business for the holidays with Christmas trees, wreaths and much more.

"It's a lot of work preparing for it," said Mullen. "These are Frasier Firs that we have right now, which usually, that's what people want is the Fraiser's, that's the Christmas tree."

Mullen and her husband are working to get the first 100 Christmas trees in place before another shipment of trees arrive on Saturday.

Mullen told KSHB 41 business will pick up beginning Thanksgiving Day.

The Waldo Greenhouse hopes Christmas trees won't be cut from the shopping lists this season.

Financial advisor Stephanie Olson shared budgeting advice for those whose lists might need some trimming.

"The biggest thing is knowing how much money you can spend," said Olson.

Olson suggests starting each year off with a budget in place, but for last-minute shoppers, she suggests having a plan.

"For Christmas I usually suggest just taking a note from Santa and making a list of the people that you need to buy presents for, listing out exactly what you're getting for them, and the key is how much are each of those presents are going to cost and knowing that bottom line before you start your shopping," said Olson.

Olson suggests cutting back on a few things like eating out in order to save a few extra bucks for things like a Christmas tree.

"Inflation was tough on everyone and we didn't have a lot of complaints and people just understood," said Mullen.

An average-sized real Christmas tree will cost shoppers anywhere from $100-$200, about the same as last year.