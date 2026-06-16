Bates County Coroner's Office releases names of the 12 victims in Butler, Missouri, plane crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Bates County Coroner's Office revealed Tuesday the names of the 12 people who were killed in a plane crash in Butler, Missouri, over the weekend.
The full list of victims is below.
- Michael Shanahan, 54, from Kansas City, Missouri
- Jennifer "Jen" Sharp, 55, from Grand Junction, Missouri
- Dave Hershberger, 54, from Kansas City, Missouri
- Kurt John Roy, 69, from Windber, Pennsylvania
- Sai Karthik Varma Datla, 24, from India
- Matthew Swope, 39, from Independence, Missouri
- Dustin McKinney, 44, from Stilwell, Kansas
- Blake Thacker, 25, from Olathe, Kansas
- Marcus Miller, 30, from Lawrence, Kansas
- Nicholas Nash, 40, from Harrisonville, Missouri
- William Fischer, 23, from De Soto, Kansas
- Dane Cordes, 26, from Richmond, Missouri
CONTINUING COVERAGE | Fatal Butler skydiving plane crash
Bates County, Missouri, Sheriff Chad Anderson said first responders received a 911 call shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday that a skydiving plane crashed just after takeoff from Butler Memorial Airport.
Once crews arrived, they found the plane, a Pacific Aerospace 750XL, crashed and on fire on airport property.
Eleven skydivers and one pilot were on board at the time of the crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board arrived in Butler on Monday, joining Federal Aviation Administration investigators to start gathering information about the crash.
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