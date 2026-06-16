Bates County Coroner's Office releases names of the 12 victims in Butler, Missouri, plane crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Bates County Coroner's Office revealed Tuesday the names of the 12 people who were killed in a plane crash in Butler, Missouri, over the weekend.

The full list of victims is below.



Michael Shanahan, 54, from Kansas City, Missouri

Jennifer "Jen" Sharp, 55, from Grand Junction, Missouri

Dave Hershberger, 54, from Kansas City, Missouri

Kurt John Roy, 69, from Windber, Pennsylvania

Sai Karthik Varma Datla, 24, from India

Matthew Swope, 39, from Independence, Missouri

Dustin McKinney, 44, from Stilwell, Kansas

Blake Thacker, 25, from Olathe, Kansas

Marcus Miller, 30, from Lawrence, Kansas

Nicholas Nash, 40, from Harrisonville, Missouri

William Fischer, 23, from De Soto, Kansas

Dane Cordes, 26, from Richmond, Missouri

CONTINUING COVERAGE | Fatal Butler skydiving plane crash

Bates County, Missouri, Sheriff Chad Anderson said first responders received a 911 call shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday that a skydiving plane crashed just after takeoff from Butler Memorial Airport.

Once crews arrived, they found the plane, a Pacific Aerospace 750XL, crashed and on fire on airport property.

Eleven skydivers and one pilot were on board at the time of the crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board arrived in Butler on Monday, joining Federal Aviation Administration investigators to start gathering information about the crash .

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