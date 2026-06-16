Free crisis counseling available for those affected by Butler plane crash

KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens covers downtown Kansas City, Missouri. He also focuses on stories of consumer interest. Share your story idea with Grant .

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Country Crossroads Counseling in Butler, Missouri, is offering free crisis counseling to anyone affected by the Sunday plane crash.

Free crisis counseling available for those affected by Butler, Missouri plane crash

Owner Susie Arbo said services are available for friends and family of the victims, first responders, airport employees and anyone who may have witnessed the crash.

"Whether you saw it on the news, whether you're personally connected to somebody... It's impacting everybody," she said. "Grief is so different. It's actually one of the most complicated, and I feel like most emotional, feeling that we actually have. And so some people, right after something happens, they are wanting to talk to somebody. They're wanting ... just the connection."

KSHB Susie Arbo - Country Crossroads Counseling Owner

Country Crossroads Counseling previously offered free counseling following a shooting in Pleasant Hill in May and received a large response. Arbo said she expects a significant number of people to reach out following the plane crash as well.

Anyone who may need help processing the event is encouraged to call or text Country Crossroads Counseling at 816-308-0246.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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