Bystanders watch police procession for fallen NKC officer

A police procession Tuesday afternoon transported the body of fallen NKC Police Officer Daniel Vasquez from the hospital.
Posted at 5:17 PM, Jul 19, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bystanders were able to watch Tuesday afternoon as police formed a procession route for fallen North Kansas City Police Officer Daniel Vasquez.

Hannah Doles was among those who were along the route between North Kansas City Hospital and the medical examiner’s office when the procession for Vasquez passed by.

Doles captured video of the procession, which included officers on police motorcycles.

Vasquez was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday morning during a traffic stop in North Kansas City.

