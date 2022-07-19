Bystanders watch police procession for fallen NKC officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bystanders were able to watch Tuesday afternoon as police formed a procession route for fallen North Kansas City Police Officer Daniel Vasquez.

Hannah Doles was among those who were along the route between North Kansas City Hospital and the medical examiner’s office when the procession for Vasquez passed by.

Doles captured video of the procession, which included officers on police motorcycles.

Vasquez was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday morning during a traffic stop in North Kansas City.

—