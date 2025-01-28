VIDEO | Cable snaps as crews work to demolish old Independence water tower

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire .

—

Work to demolish a water tower in Independence hit a snag Tuesday morning when a cable snapped, leaving the old tower twisting in the wind.

A KSHB 41 News crew was on the scene late Tuesday morning, working on a story for later in the week, when a cable being used to help control and stabilize the tower while taking it down snapped.

Video shows the tower briefly twisting in the wind.

Old water tower near Pacific, Osage in Independence to come down

City of Independence spokesperson Rebecca Gannon told KSHB 41 News that a contractor broke the cable. Crews then began work to install a stronger cable.

Gannon said there was no immediate threat the tower would collapse.

Once the new cable is attached, crews plan to continue demolition work.