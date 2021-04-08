Cafe Cà Phê in KC raising funds to combat increasing violence against Asians

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new campaign by a local business is aiming to fight violence against the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.

Cafe Cà Phê launched a new product line Thursday, featuring tote bags, mugs, stickers, and posters, all sporting the phrase "Support Asian-owned businesses."

25% percent of the proceeds will go towards organizations working to support Asian communities and fight against the violence directed towards them.

The rest of the proceeds will go toward helping Cafe Cà Phê find a permanent home. Right now, the Vietnamese coffee shop is temporarily operating out of a warehouse until May.

Owner Jackie Nguyen said she wants it to be a safe space for Asian and other marginalized communities to gather and feel included.

"Having a space like Cafe Cà Phê, where I hope everyone that walks in feels extremely loved and welcomed, is super important, because I can tell you firsthand, it's really scary right now," Nguyen said. "I have a hard time walking down the street without looking behind my back, like a thousand times."

This isn't the first fundraiser for the coffee shop. In March, it organized a vigil to raise money for the families of the victims of the shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlors.

Nguyen said the response from the Kansas City community has been great so far, and she is hoping it continues.

"I feel like the community, now more than ever, has been so supportive, and more importantly, active in trying to make tangible change and real understanding," Nguyen said.

Anyone interested in purchasing an item from Cafe Cà Phê's new product line, can visit them at 1101 Mulberry Street in KCMO.