Hundreds gather in Kansas City to push back against Asian American hate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The push to stop hate crimes against Asian communities continued on Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Hundreds of community members and organizers gathered outside of Cafe Cà Phê, a Vietnamese coffee shop, located at 1101 Mulberry Street for a "Stop Asian hate" vigil.

Happening now: Stop Asian Hate KC.



Hundreds are gathered outside Café Cà Phê for a vigil remembering the victims in the Atlanta area shooting earlier this month while also stopping Asian-American hate here in the metro. @41actionnews #AAPISolidarity pic.twitter.com/2x3dEKoPrz — Nick Starling (@NickStarlingTV) March 28, 2021

Calls to end violence towards Asian Americans gained traction following shootings at three Atlanta massage parlors. The majority of victims in those shootings were females or of Asian-descent.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, hate incidents towards Asian Americans have increased.

Stop AAPI Hate, a social justice nonprofit, reported nearly 3,800 hate incidents towards Asian Americans in 2020 . A number that was up from prior years.

On Saturday, community members gathered in Overland Park, Kansas for another stop Asian hate rally.

Among the supporters, standing in solidarity with Asian Americans on Sunday was Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II.