Cakes for Cancer brings free mammograms to underinsured women of Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Stay abreast of the breast — that was the goal behind Saturday's "Cakes for Cancer" mammogram event.

Women who are uninsured or underinsured had access to a free mammogram thanks to Sisters Living Beyond the Ribbon. That is a group of African American cancer survivors working to bring preventative care and early detection to marginalized groups in Kansas City. It was held at Morningstar Family Life Center at 27th Street and Prospect Avenue.

"If you get that diagnosis, know that you will make it through and to make the connection with other women who have gone through to help support you as well," secretary and survivor Shaton Freeman said.

Cakes for Cancer had the Diagnostic Imaging Centers mammogram van on-site and women could pay $15 to eat breakfast. There was also a health fair with access to other topics like cholesterol, glucose and colorectal cancer.

Founder and president Kim Jones is a breast cancer survivor. She said African American women are diagnosed less and die more from breast cancer and wants to provide resources to her community to combat it.

"What I'm seeing from today is a lot of return. So the women that came last year are making their appointment and coming back this year and that's what we need. We need you to keep those check keep those mammograms on a regular basis," Jones said.

Sisters Living Beyond the Ribbon will hold a 5K in October to continue to fundraise their efforts of paying for mammograms for women, driving them to appointments and connecting them with care.

